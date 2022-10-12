CAA ups Jenna Park Adler to co-head, hip-hop/R&B

CAA has promoted Jenna Park Adler to co-head of its global hip-hop/R&B touring group, alongside current head Mark Cheatham.

Adler personally reps artists across multiple genres as well as hip-hop and R&B, with a client roster that includes Jennifer Lopez, Doja Cat, Charli XCX, Green Day, Chloe x Halle, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Deftones, and Mark Ronson, among many others.

She is said to have played a key role in Doja Cat’s rise, architected Green Day’s ‘Hella Mega’ tour, and helped Lopez develop her multi-dimensional businesses.

“Jenna’s an undeniable force in the business and an invaluable member of the CAA team, brilliantly delivering for artists across genres,” says CAA co-head of North American music Darryl Eaton. “Mark and Jenna bring an incredible level of energy, experience and strategic vision to our industry-leading hip-hop/R&B group. Under their leadership, the future is very bright.”

CAA’s hip-hop/R&B team, including specialists in touring, brand partnerships, and cross-over opportunities, comprises 14 agents who service artists including The Weeknd, Doja Cat, A$AP Rocky, Saweetie, Miguel, Ludacris, Jorja Smith, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, Logic, Kehlani, Tems, Nav, Q-Tip, Playboi Carti, Wu-Tang Clan, and many others.

“We’re able to support our artists in more ways than ever, thanks to the agency’s tremendous – and ever-growing – number of resources and relationships,” says Adler and Cheatham in a joint statement. “Hip-hop and R&B continue to have a huge influence on the music industry and broader culture, and we couldn’t be more excited to lead our super-talented team into the next evolution of the genre.”

