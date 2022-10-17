BTS’ Busan livestream attracts 49m viewers

The K-pop superstars' BTS Yet to Come in Busan show was held at Busan Asiad Main Stadium to promote Busan’s World 2030 Expo bid

A livestream of BTS’ stadium concert held to promote Busan’s World 2030 Expo bid attracted almost 50 million viewers, according to organisers.

Saturday’s (15 October) BTS Yet to Come in Busan show at Busan Asiad Main Stadium in South Korea was attended by a 50,000-strong crowd, with 10,000 and 2,000 people tuning in via real-life “Live Play” broadcasts – where fans can watch the concert in real-time on a big screen – in Busan Port and Haeundae, respectively.

The online livestream through Weverse, meanwhile, is reported to have generated approximately 49m views alone.

“We hope our concert will help promote Busan and support the city’s bid to host World Expo 2030 in Busan,” say BTS.

The free event was originally due to take place on a special stage on the site of a former glass factory near Ilgwang Beach, but was moved due to safety concerns. BTS were confirmed as ambassadors for Busan’s bid to host the 2030 World Expo in Busan Metropolitan City earlier this summer.

“BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment”

“This will be a great opportunity to contribute to further development of K-Culture as well as its local pop cultures in Busan,” said Bang Si-Hyuk, chair of the group’s management company Hybe, said at the time.

Meanwhile, BTS’ record label Big Hit Music has announced via Weverse and official social platforms that the K-pop superstars are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their mandatory military service, ending a long-running debate in Korea over whether they should receive an exemption due to their artistic accomplishments.

“Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October,” says the company. “He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government. Other members of the group plan to carry out their military service based on their own individual plans.

“Both the company and the members of BTS are looking forward to reconvening as a group again around 2025 following their service commitment.”

