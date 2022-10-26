Blink-182, Paramore to headline new US festival

Adjacent festival, promoted by Live Nation, will take place in Atlantic City, New Jersey, across Memorial Day Weekend 2023

Live Nation has detailed a brand-new alternative music festival based in the US, called Adjacent.

Blink-182 and Paramore are set to headline the two-day event, slated for 27 & 28 May 2023 (Memorial Day Weekend).

The all-ages festival will be held on the beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey, adjacent to the boardwalk.

Turnstile, Japanese Breakfast, Coheed & Cambria, Bleachers, Jimmy Eat World, The Front Bottoms, IDLES and Andrew McMahon in the Wilderness are among the 40 bands that will perform across three stages.

Beach Bunny, PUP, Knocked Loose, Midtown, Jeff Rosenstock, Thursday, Motion City Soundtrack, The Starting Line, Phantom Planet, The Movielife, Mannequin Pussy and Wheatus are also featured on the Adjacent poster.

The announcement comes after Blink-182 announced a global tour, which will see all three founding members reunite for the first time in 10 years.

The outing includes a 2023 headline slot at Live Nation’s other new alternative music festival, When We Were Young.

The 85,000-cap “emo nostalgia” festival launched last weekend at Las Vegas Festival Grounds last weekend with headliners Paramore and My Chemical Romance.

Paramore recently announced a six-date arena tour for UK and Ireland, scheduled for April 2023.

See the full poster for Adjacent festival below.

