Blink-182 reunite for biggest-ever global tour

The Live Nation-produced outing spans 70 dates across Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand in 2023/24

Blink-182 have announced their biggest-ever tour, spanning 70 dates across Latin America, North America, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand.

The global outing sees all three founding members – Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus and Travis Barker – reunite for the first time in 10 years.

DeLonge quit the group twice and, from 2015 until now, the band was instead fronted by Matt Skiba, with whom Hoppus and Barker recorded two albums.

The reformed band’s tour, produced by Live Nation, will kick off in March 2023 with their first-ever performances in Latin America.

It will then continue to North America in May, Europe in September, and Australia and New Zealand in February 2024.

Venues on the arena tour include New York’s Madison Square Garden, London’s The O2 and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena

Venues on the arena tour include New York’s Madison Square Garden (cap. 20,789), London’s The O2 (20,000) and Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena (21,000).

The outing also includes festivals such as Lollapalooza (in Brazil, Chile and Argentina), When We Were Young (Las Vegas) and Stereo Picnic (Colombia).

Tour support comes from Wallows (Latin America), Turnstile (North America), The Story So Far (Europe) and Rise Against (Australia/New Zealand).

Blink-182 are represented by Mike Dewdney at ITB worldwide excluding North America, which is handled by Darryl Eaton at CAA.

The band has also announced a new single, ‘Edging’, out this Friday (14 October) which also marks the first time in a decade that Hoppus, DeLonge and Barker have been in the studio together.

See all dates for Blink-182’s world tour here.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.