ASM Global taps Live Nation veteran Liam Thornton

Thornton becomes executive vice president of strategy and development for the venue management behemoth

ASM Global has appointed former Live Nation veteran Liam Thornton as executive vice president of strategy and development.

In his new role, Thornton will be responsible for strategic planning, market research, site selection, lease and partnership negotiations, development feasibility, site planning, project advisory, and investment analysis.

Thorton joins ASM from Live Nation where he was executive vice president of development between 2017 and 2022.

“We already have unmatched scale and worldwide experience with a multitude of stadiums, arenas, theatres, entertainment centres, convention/event spaces and consumer touchpoints as well as the ability to integrate brands into the unique ASM Global live experience ranging from music to sports to business, tech and more,” says ASM Global president and CEO Ron Bension.

“This will drive tremendous value for private and municipal partners and ultimately guests. We’re going to leverage the coming years for a period of unprecedented growth in our business space. Liam’s extensive experience, particularly in creating new developments and enhancing existing assets, will provide far and away the most diverse and enriching opportunities the industry has ever seen.”

“Liam’s extensive experience will provide far and away the most diverse and enriching opportunities the industry has ever seen”

Thornton, adds: “ASM Global’s growth potential is unlimited. We’re already known as the world’s largest live-event physical platform with a marketing platform to match, which enables us to deliver fans and financial returns on a scale that no one else can deliver. We’re now accelerating our entry into equity investments and strategic partnerships as well as ramping up our project advisory services including feasibility studies, master planning and bringing startup projects to fruition.

“The world is craving live-event experiences more than ever, and ASM Global and investors want to be a part of those moments. No one has the breadth of events, venues, tenant partners and boots on the ground like ASM Global,” he said. “At a full run, there are 164 million people coming through our venues already. We are very excited to grow that number.”

ASM’s portfolio consists of 350 arenas, stadiums, convention and exhibition centers and performing arts venues across five continents.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.