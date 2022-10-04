Arcadia Live launches new open-air concert series

Lido Sounds (cap. 30,000) will take place over three days in the Austrian city of Linz next year, with acts including Florence + the Machine

Austria’s Arcadia Live is launching a new open-air concert series in 2023, featuring artists including Florence + the Machine.

Lido Sounds will take place in Linz, Austria’s third-largest city, on the left bank of the Danube river (Urfahrmarkt).

The 30,000-capacity event, presented in conjunction with LIVA & radio FM4, will see more than 30 artists perform across two stages between 16 and 18 June 2023.

Alongside Florence + the Machine, headliners include German punk rock band Die Toten Hosen and German singer Peter Fox.

“The area of ​​the Urfahranermarkt offers the perfect setting for balanced music days: in the middle of the city, and yet with enough space for two stages and around 30,000 visitors,” reads a statement from Arcadia Live.

“Oases of peace and a balanced culinary offer included. Because here, too, we value and focus on the highest quality and – in contrast to the top-class international line-up – on regionality and cooperation with local restaurants.”

Vienna-based Arcadia Live is a German-Austrian joint venture between FKP Group, Four Artists Booking Agency, Chimperator Live and KKT.

The agency supervises numerous national and international acts such as alt-J, Frank Turner, George Ezra, James Bay, James Blunt, Marteria, Mac Demarco, Nothing But Thieves, Revolverheld, Two Door Cinema Club, The 1975, The Wombats and more.

