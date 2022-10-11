Animal Collective axe UK/European tour dates

"Inflation, currency devaluation, bloated shipping and transportation costs" were cited among the reasons for the cancellation

Animal Collective have pulled the plug on their forthcoming UK and European tour, citing “inflation, currency devaluation, bloated shipping and transportation costs”.

The US band were due to kick off their outing on 2 November in Ireland, with dates in Brighton, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow and London before moving on to Europe.

Last night (10 October) the quartet issued a lengthy statement saying they are “choosing not to take the risk to our mental and physical health with the economic reality of what that tour would have been”.

“We simply could not make a budget for this tour that did not lose money even if everything went as well as it could,” the statement read.

“We have always been the kind of people to persevere through the difficult times and get on stage unless our health prevented it… we hope you understand and that you know we would not make a choice like this lightly.”

“We are choosing not to take the risk to our mental and physical health with the economic reality of [the] tour”

Currency devaluation is a growing concern in the touring industry and was noted in a recent IQ interview with AEG Presents UK chief Steve Homer.

“One of the biggest things that’s causing us concern is the pound-to-dollar rate at the moment [the pound hit a record low against the dollar last week but has since rallied 10%],” he said. “We were almost on parity, which has not been something we’ve been familiar with for a long, long time. And it’s really biting in terms of artists touring over here – it becomes far more expensive for them to do it and it’ll be interesting to see how that impacts going forward.

Animal Collective’s statement comes after a slate of tour cancellations from Santigold, Arlo Parks, Shawn Mendes, Sam Fender, Russ, Wet Leg, Disclosure, Placebo, alt-J, Pale Waves and Anthrax, all of whom cited mental health and/or logistical difficulties as the reason.

At the same time, huge tour announcements are stacking up for 2023, with Pink, Depeche Mode, Iron Maiden, Lizzo, The 1975 and Dead & Company among the latest artists to confirm major tours.

Read Animal Collective’s full statement below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Animal Collective (@anmlcollective)

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.