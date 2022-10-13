Huge line-ups announced for 2023 festival season

Lollapalooza, Primavera, Rock Werchter, Tomorrowland and Nova Rock are pulling out all the stops for what looks to be a bumper season

A number of major festivals have announced the first acts for their 2023 editions, signalling a bumper festival season ahead.

In South America, Lollapalooza has revealed lineups for its Chile, Argentina and Brazil editions, all set for March next year.

Drake, Billie Eilish, Blink-182, Tame Impala, Rosalía and Lil Nas X have been confirmed as headliners, with acts including Jane’s Addiction, The 1975, Armin Van Buuren, Jamie XX, Kali Uchis and Tove Lo set to support.

These festivals will mark first-time South American performances for Billie Eilish, a newly reunited Blink-182 and Lil Nas X, and will serve as Drake’s first time performing in Argentina and Chile.

The eleventh edition of Lollapalooza Chile takes place 17–19 March at Parque Bicentenario de Cerrillos. The eighth edition of Lollapalooza Argentina takes place on 17–19 March at Hippodromo de San Isidro in Buenos Aires. And the tenth edition of Lollapalooza Brazil takes place 24–26 March at Autódromo de Interlagos in São Paulo.

Lollapalooza in South America is produced by Perry Farrell, C3 Presents, Lotus Producciones (Chile), DF Entertainment (Argentina), and Time For Fun (Brazil).

Primavera Sound has also given fans a taste of what’s to come in 2023 with the announcement that Depeche Mode will headline the Barcelona and Madrid editions.

Next year’s festival will take place at its usual location of Parc Del Fòrum, Barcelona, on the first weekend (1–3 June).

On the second weekend (8–10 June), the festival will take place in the Ciudad de Rock (City of Rock) in Arganda del Rey, Madrid, for the first time ever.

Primavera Sound has taken place in Barcelona for 20 years and has recently expanded internationally with sister events in Los Angeles, Chile, Argentina and Brazil.

Elsewhere, Rock Werchter (cap. 88,000) has secured Belgian singer Stromae for next year’s instalment, after he stole the show at this year’s Rock Werchter Boutique.

Belgium’s biggest festival, promoted by Herman Schueremans and Live Nation Belgium, will return to Werchter’s Festival Park between 29 June and 2 July, 2023. More names are due to be announced soon.

Meanwhile, fellow Belgian behemoth Tomorrowland has detailed the third edition of Tomorrowland Winter, which returns to the French ski resort of Alpe d’Huez from 18–25 March.

The festival offers sets from more than 100 DJs across eight stages, as well as skiing, snowboarding, dog sledding, paragliding and snowmobile rides.

Axwell, Steve Angello, Steve Aoki and Tony Romera join previously announced artists Afrojack, Amber Broos, Amelie Lens, ANNA, Dimitri Vegas & Like Mike, Joris Voorn, Kölsch, Lost Frequencies, Mandy, Martin Garrix, Netsky and Ofenbach on the bill.

In Austria, Nova Rock has already lined up a slate of artists for its next offering, including headliners Slipknot, Tenacious D, Parkway Drive, Bilderbuch and Die Ärtze.

Yungblud, Papa Roach, Motionless in White and Nothing But Thieves are also set to perform at next year’s festival, promoted by Nova Music Entertainment (part of CTS Eventim’s Barracuda Music).

The annual hard rock event will return to Pannonia Fields, Nickelsdorf, between 7–10 June, 2023.

