Endeavor appoints new WME co-chairs

Endeavor has named Richard Weitz and Christian Muirhead as co-chairmen of WME.

Weitz, who represents an array of musicians, actors, comedians, writers, producers and directors, joined the agency in 1997 and was promoted to partner in 2002 when he was also named head of its television packaging department. Prior to Endeavor, Weitz served stints at InterTalent Agency and ICM.

“WME is home to me, and I’m thrilled to carry on its century-long history and help set the course for its next 100 years,” says Weitz. “I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the most talented artists, agents, and industry executives for over 25 years. I’m humbled to have this incredible opportunity to expand on those relationships and introduce new ones, while working with Ari Greenburg, Dan Limerick, and the entire management team to create further value for our clients.”

Muirhead, meanwhile, has been with the company for 18 years and has served as Endeavor’s chief communications officer (CCO) since 2014. He first joined the then William Morris Agency in 2004 and became its communications lead in 2008.

Following its merger with the Endeavor talent agency in 2009, Muirhead became WME’s head of communications and was later named a partner. He previously worked in international publicity at Warner Bros. Pictures.

“Having started my journey at WME, I’ve had a front row seat to the evolution of the entertainment business and the growing influence of talent in shaping it,” says Muirhead. “I look forward to leveraging the full scale and depth of Endeavor’s network on our clients’ behalf, forging connections and creating opportunities to help them build industry-leading brands and businesses.”

WME’s music roster includes acts such as Adele, Foo Fighters, The Killers, Stormzy, Olivia Rodrigo and Bruno Mars.

“The appointment of Richard and Christian marks a truly transformative day for WME, which continues to be the inspirational core of Endeavor,” says the company’s president Mark Shapiro. “I’ve seen first-hand their innate ability to lead, to build meaningful relationships, and to leverage the broader Endeavor network in service to our clients’ aspirations. Coupled with their deep understanding of the entertainment landscape, I can say with certainty that there are no better or more complementary individuals to now lead the agency.”

The duo succeed chair Lloyd Braun, who plans to step down at the end of 2022.

“I would like to thank Lloyd for his leadership over these past three years, navigating WME through the pandemic and setting the agency on course for its best financial year on record,” adds Shapiro. “Lloyd has left an indelible mark on WME and laid a strong foundation for the future.”

WME recently elevated Lucy Dickins to the position of global head of contemporary music and touring.

Endeavor reported continued growth across its portfolio in the second quarter of 2022, prompting the company to increase its full-year forecast for adjusted EBITDA. Endeavor, which also owns sports agency IMG and the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), among other properties, generated revenue of US$1.313 billion for the quarterly period ending 30 June, 2022.

