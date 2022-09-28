Wasserman Music hires Greg Horbal, Adam Krefman

Krefman becomes vice president of brand partnerships while agent Horbal brings with him a roster including Alex G, Pinegrove and Cavetown

Wasserman Music has appointed Adam Krefman as vice president of brand partnerships and agent Greg Horbal.

Horbal joins Wasserman following seven years at APA, bringing with him clients including Alex G, Beach Bunny, Cavetown, Chloe Moriondo, Indigo De Souza, Jeff Rosenstock, Michelle, Penelope Scott, Pinegrove and The Walters.

His early years included work as a multi-instrumentalist for indie band The World is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, with whom he toured for two years before becoming an agent. Horbal is based in Wasserman’s Brooklyn office.

“Greg Horbal’s knack for discovering new and developing talent is outstanding,” says Wasserman Music’s EVP & managing executive Jackie Nalpant. “We feel that the commitment to artists and the insight he brings to the team are invaluable and we’re so pleased to welcome him to Wasserman Music.”

Horbal adds: “Throughout my career I’ve admired the work and commitment of Wasserman Music’s agents to delivering for their clients and I am excited to start the next chapter of my career with this team.”

“Greg Horbal’s knack for discovering new and developing talent is outstanding”

Krefman comes to Wasserman following six years at Pitchfork/Condé Nast, where he served as executive director of festivals and activations, working on deals with brands like Pandora, Goose Island, Sonos, MailChimp, Vans, and others.

He has also been a consultant on business development and partnerships for Primavera Sound and its inaugural LA festival, the associate publisher of McSweeney’s, and publisher for Lucky Peach magazine. Krefman will be based in Wasserman’s Chicago office starting in October.

Wasserman Music’s EVP & managing executive Sam Hunt says: “Adam is a highly experienced professional who has dedicated his life to amplifying independent voices and artists, from his work with Dave Eggers at McSweeney’s to David Chang at Lucky Peach and through his many years with Pitchfork. He will be an incredibly valuable resource, benefitting all our clients as they work alongside him on career strategy and brand building.”

Krefman adds: “The people and culture at Wasserman are only surpassed by the insanely talented roster of artists. I’m inspired and humbled by the opportunity, and can’t wait to get to work on building meaningful partnerships with brands on behalf of our clients.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.