fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Wasserman Music hires Greg Horbal, Adam Krefman

Krefman becomes vice president of brand partnerships while agent Horbal brings with him a roster including Alex G, Pinegrove and Cavetown

By IQ on 28 Sep 2022

Adam Krefman, Greg Horbal

Adam Krefman, Greg Horbal


Wasserman Music has appointed Adam Krefman as vice president of brand partnerships and agent Greg Horbal.

Horbal joins Wasserman following seven years at APA, bringing with him clients including Alex G, Beach Bunny, Cavetown, Chloe Moriondo, Indigo De Souza, Jeff Rosenstock, Michelle, Penelope Scott, Pinegrove and The Walters.

His early years included work as a multi-instrumentalist for indie band The World is a Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid to Die, with whom he toured for two years before becoming an agent. Horbal is based in Wasserman’s Brooklyn office.

“Greg Horbal’s knack for discovering new and developing talent is outstanding,” says Wasserman Music’s EVP & managing executive Jackie Nalpant. “We feel that the commitment to artists and the insight he brings to the team are invaluable and we’re so pleased to welcome him to Wasserman Music.”

Horbal adds: “Throughout my career I’ve admired the work and commitment of Wasserman Music’s agents to delivering for their clients and I am excited to start the next chapter of my career with this team.”

“Greg Horbal’s knack for discovering new and developing talent is outstanding”

Krefman comes to Wasserman following six years at Pitchfork/Condé Nast, where he served as executive director of festivals and activations, working on deals with brands like Pandora, Goose Island, Sonos, MailChimp, Vans, and others.

He has also been a consultant on business development and partnerships for Primavera Sound and its inaugural LA festival, the associate publisher of McSweeney’s, and publisher for Lucky Peach magazine. Krefman will be based in Wasserman’s Chicago office starting in October.

Wasserman Music’s EVP & managing executive Sam Hunt says: “Adam is a highly experienced professional who has dedicated his life to amplifying independent voices and artists, from his work with Dave Eggers at McSweeney’s to David Chang at Lucky Peach and through his many years with Pitchfork. He will be an incredibly valuable resource, benefitting all our clients as they work alongside him on career strategy and brand building.”

Krefman adds: “The people and culture at Wasserman are only surpassed by the insanely talented roster of artists. I’m inspired and humbled by the opportunity, and can’t wait to get to work on building meaningful partnerships with brands on behalf of our clients.”

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Wasserman Music hires agent Adam Brill

    Veteran agent Adam Brill has joined Wasserman Music as VP, fairs & festivals. Previously an agent at CAA for six years, Brill also worked at UTA and APA earlier in his career and has represented and developed artists including Conan Gray, Tate McRae, Zara Larsson and Imagine Dragons. Los Angeles-based…

  • Casey Wasserman, Wasserman Music
    Wasserman Music launches in the US

    Casey Wasserman has launched his new music agency, following the acquisition of Paradigm Talent Agency's music division in North America

  • Brent Smith
    Wasserman Music appoints veteran agent Brent Smith

    Smith joins Wasserman Music as EVP and managing executive, following an investigation into his "bullying behaviour" at WME

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|26 Sep 2022

Festival heads talk costs: “There is trouble ahead”

news|27 Sep 2022

Australian fest cancelled after Festicket collapse

news|26 Sep 2022

Roger Waters’ Poland gigs off amid Ukraine row

news|26 Sep 2022

FKP Scorpio sells 2.2m tickets for Ed Sheeran tour

news|26 Sep 2022

Live Nation CEE hires promoter Máté Horváth

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter