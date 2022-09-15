UTA promotes David Kramer and Jay Sures

The talent agency has upped Kramer to president and Sures to vice-chair, enabling the US-based execs to focus on their respective strengths

Talent agency UTA has announced two major promotions, elevating David Kramer to president and Jay Sures to vice-chair.

The US-based duo have served as co-presidents of the company since 2017.

In an internal email seen by Deadline, UTA co-founder and CEO Jeremy Zimmer says Kramer’s promotion “acknowledges the important role he serves as my close strategic partner, leader of a large part of UTA’s operations, and forward-thinking business builder”.

“Again and again, David has been a trusted ally to clients and a passionate champion of our people and our culture,” says Zimmer. “Having David as our president underscores my confidence in the future direction and stewardship of our business.”

Sures, meanwhile, is hailed by Zimmer as “the ultimate power player”.

“We will rely even more on Jay’s unique blend of instincts, intelligence, deep connections, and external relationships”

“He has played a major role in systematically building our television group, including literary and talent, into an industry leader while representing a wide roster of clients,” he says. “He also oversees, and continues to grow, our news, speakers, and culture and leadership groups. As vice-chairman, we will rely even more on Jay’s unique blend of instincts, intelligence, deep connections, and external relationships to continue to drive our business forward across many dimensions.”

Earlier this summer, Kramer led UTA’s acquisition of UK agency Curtis Brown and played a key role bringing in global finance firm EQT as UTA’s largest outside investor.

Sures, meanwhile, has helped build the agency’s TV group and oversees UTA’s news, speakers and culture and leadership businesses.

Sures, meanwhile, has helped build the agency's TV group and oversees UTA's news, speakers and culture and leadership businesses.

