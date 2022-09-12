UTA hires Scott Mantell as music agent

Mantell, who will be based in Los Angeles, most recently served as a partner and co-head of international touring at ICM

Leading global talent agency UTA has hired veteran music agent Scott Mantell.

Mantell, who will be based in Los Angeles, began his music career at APA and most recently served as a partner and co-head of international touring at ICM, where he spent nearly two decades.

He brings a roster of clients to UTA including LL Cool J, Jill Scott, Toni Braxton, D’Angelo, Postmodern Jukebox, Disney Concerts, The Driver Era, Aly & AJ, Kiana Lede, Macy Gray, Gashi and Jeff Goldblum & the Mildred Snitzer Orchestra.

Over the past few years, UTA’s music group has significantly expanded into areas including music brand partnerships, music crossover, tour marketing, music innovation, and electronic music with the acquisitions of Echo Location Talent Agency and Circle Talent Agency.

UTA works with superstar artists including Post Malone, Lizzo, Lil Nas X, Cardi B, Deadmau5, Bad Bunny, YG, The Jonas Brothers, Demi Lovato, Marshmello, Bebe Rexha, The Pussycat Dolls, Offset, Lil Wayne, Burna Boy, Halsey, Guns N’ Roses, Muse, Paramore, Machine Gun Kelly and Florence and the Machine.

Mantell joins a growing list of former ICM Partners agents to have moved on to pastures new since Creative Artists Agency (CAA) completed its acquisition of ICM earlier this year.

