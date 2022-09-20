UTA adds Anna Gregorek to brand partnerships team

Former YMU Group music commercial director joins the agency in the newly created role of senior director of music brand partnerships

UTA has announced that Anna Gregorek will join the agency in the newly created position of senior director of music brand partnerships (MBP).

Based in London, Gregorek will lead the UK brand business for UTA’s MBP division and brings more than two decades of experience in the branding and music space.

Prior to joining UTA, she served as a music commercial director at YMU Group, where she led brand partnerships and strategy for all management artists including Years & Years, Take That, Steve Aoki, Clean Bandit and MNEK. Earlier in her career, she held roles at Warner Music Group, EMI Music, Dr Martens, Red Bull and North One Television.

“As we continue to expand our international footprint, Anna will be an incredible asset to our team”

“As we continue to expand our international footprint, Anna will be an incredible asset to our team and we’re thrilled to welcome her to UTA,” say MBP co-heads, Alisann Blood and Toni Wallace. “She’s well respected within the industry and has extensive experience in pairing artists with European and global brands.”

In the past year, UTA has acquired strategic advisory firm MediaLink and new hires in the MBP division with Irene Agbontaen and Sean Hendrie and additional hires in the endorsements and voiceover division.

The company also acquired top UK literary and talent agency Curtis Brown Group and US-based software and data analytics company MediaHound.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.