TicketSwap announced as Title Partner of IFF 2022

TicketSwap, the fan-focused resale platform which operates in 36 countries, will be the Title Partner of IFF 2022.

The firm’s involvement will bring benefits to this year’s edition including additional networking facilities at the 27-29 September event, which will be presented “in association with” the company.

TicketSwap caps all ticket resale prices and also works directly with event organisers to offer verified SecureSwap tickets on its platform. The resale company is headquartered in Amsterdam and has serviced over 8 million fans around the world.

“We are very excited to be partnering with IFF this year as Title Partner,” says Mike Robinson, UK lead at TicketSwap. “TicketSwap is the leading resale platform, so it’s a perfect match to be partnering with the leading music festival conference. We are looking forward to discussing the ticket resale landscape with our agency and festival partners, and outlining the benefits and solutions that a TicketSwap partnership can provide.”

“TicketSwap’s involvement will allow us to improve the experience of delegates when the booking agency and festival sectors unite in London in three weeks’ time”

IFF co-founder Greg Parmley says, “As the first Title Partner that IFF has welcomed, TicketSwap’s involvement will allow us to improve the experience of delegates when the booking agency and festival sectors unite in London in three weeks’ time. We’re delighted to have them on board.”

The invitation-only event takes place in Camden, London, at the end of the month. With 800 delegates from 40 countries expected, IFF mixes showcases, debate and a wide-ranging programme of parties and events.

Other supporting partners for IFF 2022 include Ticketmaster, Tysers, Vatom, Roskilde Festival, Mad Cool Festival, Music Venue Trust, Aloompa and the UK’s Department for International Trade.

This year’s IFF programme is now complete while the first round of showcasing artists have already been announced and include Dead Pony, Gigi Moss, The Native, Panic Shack & Zand.

