StubHub International appoints Dan Mucha as CEO

Ticket resale platform StubHub International has appointed Dan Mucha as chief executive officer.

Mucha will be responsible for developing best-in-class marketplaces and will spearhead plans around customer experience, customer trust and quality supply, according to the company.

Mucha joins from online personalisation business Photobox Group, where he was CEO. Prior to that, he held senior operating roles at Amazon and MSNBC, and, earlier in his career, was a consultant at McKinsey & Company.

“We are thrilled to welcome Dan to the team,” says Atle Skalleberg, operating partner StubHub International investor Digital Fuel Capital. “As StubHub International continues to grow, he will bring strategic and customer-centric leadership. We are confident that he will lead an engaged team in building the best marketplace for buying and selling international event experiences.”

Mucha adds: “StubHub International is more relevant than ever as we see the world returning to live event experiences. I’m excited to join a customer-obsessed business with massive growth potential and a team that is passionate about our purpose: to connect people to inspiring live event experiences. I look forward to building on the team’s progress to offer the best service to global buyers and sellers of tickets to live event experiences.”

StubHub International was established following the UK Competition and Markets Authority’s inquiry into the merger of Viagogo and StubHub.

The watchdog said that StubHub must divest its business outside North America in order to secure regulatory approval for its takeover by Switzerland-based Viagogo, which was largely complete by February 2020.

In September, StubHub’s international business was sold to Boston-based investment firm Digital Fuel Capital LLC for an undisclosed sum. StubHub International consists of businesses in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Spain, and other international markets.

