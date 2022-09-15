Speaker line-up completed for IFF 2022

Live Nation promoter Karolina Kozlowska, UTA's James Wright and Mad Cool Festival's Cindy Castillo are among the final names to be announced

The full list of speakers has now been confirmed for the 2022 International Festival Forum (IFF), which which is presented in association with Ticketswap takes place.

More than 700 booking agents and festivals have signed up from 40-plus markets for the invitation-only event in London from 27-29 September. Click here to buy tickets.

Live Nation promoter Karolina Kozlowska (SE) and UTA’s James Wright (UK) complete the lineup for The Festival Season 2022 panel, joining Detlef Kornett (DEAG, DE), Nadja Konietzko (Bluesfest Byron Bay, AU) and Sally Dunstone (Primary Talent International, UK) from 10.30am on Wednesday 28 September.

The Roskilde Festival team – programme director Anders Wahren, deputy director – communications, partnerships & philanthropy Christina Bilde and head of sustainability Sanne Stephansen – will then star in the keynote conversation Roskilde Festival: 50 Years Young at noon.

The legendary Danish festival will host a special 50th birthday celebration from 9-11pm later that day in the Glasshouse of IFF’s host hotel, the Holiday Inn in Camden (more details here).

In addition, Runway Artists founder Matt Hanner (UK) will join Superbloom’s Barbara Hexges (DE), Jess Kinn & Sean Goulding (One Fiinix Live, UK), Mother Artists’ Natasha Gregory (UK) and Stephan Thanscheidt (FKP Scorpio/Tempelhof Festival, DE), to present their new companies or events on our New Kids on the Block session, on Thursday 29 September from 10.30-11.30am.

Finally, Mad Cool Festival’s Cindy Castillo (ES) completes the Festivals & Agents: Happier than ever? session, alongside Wasserman Music’s Adele Slater (UK), Chris Payne (WME, UK), Smash!Bang!Pow!’s Nikolaj Thorenfeldt (DK) and Rauha Kyyrö from Fullsteam (FI), at noon on Thursday 29 September.

Supporters of this year’s IFF include Ticketmaster, Tysers, Vatom, eps, Ooosh! Tours, Music Venue Trust, John Henry’s and the UK’s Department for International Trade.

View the full artists’ lineup here, and listen to all the showcasing artists via the official IFF 2022 playlist here. For more information on the IFF’s 2022 schedule, click here.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.