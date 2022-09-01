September New Music Playlist out now

The September edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ITB, Wasserman Music, UTA, Mother Artists and Solo

The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.

The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.

The September edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ITB, Wasserman Music, UTA, Mother Artists and Solo.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s Loud and Proud playlist from IQ Magazine‘s Pride edition.

Separated by agency, the full track list for the September playlist is:

Agency Artist Song CAA Sophie May With The Band CAA Nell Mescal Graduating CAA Warren Zeiders Ride the Lighting ITB Cemetery Sun Break Me Down ITB Eat Your Heart Out Sour ITB Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown Ain’t None Watered Down Wasserman Music grentperez Ego Wasserman Music FLO Immature Wasserman Music Nieve Ella Girlfriend Wasserman Music The Clause Forever Young Wasserman Music Ewan McVicar Heather Park UTA Vibe Chemistry Baddest UTA Elanor Moss Soundings UTA Låpsley 32 Floors UTA Laa Lee Bong Bing UTA Musa Keys Selema (Po Po) ATC Blondshell Sepsis ATC Surf Curse Lost Honor ATC Car Boot Sale Odoyewu ATC Zella Day Radio Silence ATC Stella Donnelly How Was Your Day? Mother Artists First Aid Kit Out of My Head Mother Artists Fazerdaze Come Apart Mother Artists julie pg.4 a picture of three hedges Mother Artists corook it's ok! Solo The K’s Hometown Solo The Kairos Lazy Lethargic Solo Dagny Brightsider Solo Sleep Well Beast Out of Date Solo Megan McKenna Single

