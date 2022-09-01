September New Music Playlist out now

The November edition of the New Music playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at ITB, Paradigm, UTA, ATC and Mother Artists
By IQ on 01 Sep 2022
The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.
The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.
The September edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ITB, Wasserman Music, UTA, Mother Artists and Solo.
Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s Loud and Proud playlist from IQ Magazine‘s Pride edition.
Separated by agency, the full track list for the September playlist is:
|Agency
|Artist
|Song
|CAA
|Sophie May
|With The Band
|CAA
|Nell Mescal
|Graduating
|CAA
|Warren Zeiders
|Ride the Lighting
|ITB
|Cemetery Sun
|Break Me Down
|ITB
|Eat Your Heart Out
|Sour
|ITB
|Tyler Bryant & The Shakedown
|Ain’t None Watered Down
|Wasserman Music
|grentperez
|Ego
|Wasserman Music
|FLO
|Immature
|Wasserman Music
|Nieve Ella
|Girlfriend
|Wasserman Music
|The Clause
|Forever Young
|Wasserman Music
|Ewan McVicar
|Heather Park
|UTA
|Vibe Chemistry
|Baddest
|UTA
|Elanor Moss
|Soundings
|UTA
|Låpsley
|32 Floors
|UTA
|Laa Lee
|Bong Bing
|UTA
|Musa Keys
|Selema (Po Po)
|ATC
|Blondshell
|Sepsis
|ATC
|Surf Curse
|Lost Honor
|ATC
|Car Boot Sale
|Odoyewu
|ATC
|Zella Day
|Radio Silence
|ATC
|Stella Donnelly
|How Was Your Day?
|Mother Artists
|First Aid Kit
|Out of My Head
|Mother Artists
|Fazerdaze
|Come Apart
|Mother Artists
|julie
|pg.4 a picture of three hedges
|Mother Artists
|corook
|it's ok!
|Solo
|The K’s
|Hometown
|Solo
|The Kairos
|Lazy Lethargic
|Solo
|Dagny
|Brightsider
|Solo
|Sleep Well Beast
|Out of Date
|Solo
|Megan McKenna
|Single
