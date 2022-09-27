Santigold becomes latest artist to pull tour

“I will not continue to sacrifice myself for an industry that has become unsustainable for, and uninterested in the welfare of the artists it is built upon"

Santigold has become the latest artist to pull the plug on a tour, citing a smorgasbord of issues that leave her “simply unable to make it work”.

Her North American tour, ‘Holified’, would have kicked off in Atlanta next month and wrapped up in California by November.

In a lengthy statement posted on her social media channels, the US artist has cited difficulties with inflation and the post-pandemic touring industry among the reasons for the cancellation.

She also said that the financial and emotional toll of touring after the pandemic has left her with “anxiety, insomnia [and] fatigue”.

“I will not continue to sacrifice myself for an industry that has become unsustainable for, and uninterested in the welfare of the artists it is built upon,” she wrote.

Santigold says she “thinks it’s important for people to know the truth of what it’s like out here for artists”

The US artist added that she “thinks it’s important for people to know the truth of what it’s like out here for artists,” and that she doesn’t “believe enough of us are talking about it publicly.” She also said that she’d further elaborate on the reasons for her cancellation in the future.

Santigold is one of many artists to cancel a tour or shows due to similar reasons. Arlo Parks, Shawn Mendes, Sam Fender, Russ, Wet Leg and Disclosure all recently cancelled dates due to welfare concerns, while Placebo, alt-J, Pale Waves and Anthrax are among the acts to cancel due to “logistical issues”.

Santigold concluded her statement by assuring ticket holders that they’d receive refunds, as well as promising them access to her VIP membership for early releases, announcements and other “exclusive experiences… create[ed] just for this group.”

The singer’s Holified tour would have been in support of her fourth studio album, ‘Spirituals’, which was released earlier this month. She is represented by Larry Webman at Wasserman Music in North America and Andy Duggan at WME rest of the world.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.