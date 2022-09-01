Rolling Loud California to christen Hollywood Park

The hip-hop event will be the first-ever music festival to take place at the revamped park, near to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood

Rolling Loud, the world’s biggest hip-hop festival franchise, has announced details for the return of its West Coast edition.

The California event is set for 3–5 March 2023 and will be the first-ever music festival to take place at the revamped 300-acre Hollywood Park, on the ground adjacent to SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

Rolling Loud – which first began as a one-day event in Miami in 2015 and has since expanded globally – established its California presence in 2017 with Rolling Loud Bay Area and Rolling Loud Southern California, which was held in San Bernardino.

The SoCal instalment then moved to Los Angeles in 2018 and 2019 before returning to San Bernardino in 2021 but organisers said the location was “too far and didn’t work for us”.

“Rolling Loud is deeply honoured to be the first-ever music festival to take place at the incredible Hollywood Park,” Rolling Loud co-founders and co-CEOs Matt Zingler and Tariq Cherif said in a statement.

“We’re pumped to return to LA and make our debut in Inglewood, such an important neighbourhood in rap history. Rolling Loud California 2023 will be an event worthy of its historic location, celebrating the undeniable influence of the West Coast on hip-hop and featuring some of the hottest rappers in the game. Stay tuned for our biggest and best California festival yet!”

Jason Gannon, managing director, SoFi Stadium and Hollywood Park, adds: “As the world’s largest hip-hop festival, Rolling Loud will bring fans from around the globe to our Inglewood community. Hollywood Park’s 300-acres lends itself to hosting a variety of large-scale events. With Rolling Loud as our first music festival, we will further showcase Hollywood Park as a global stage and multifaceted entertainment destination.”

Since launching in 2015, Rolling Loud has expanded from its flagship Miami festival to launch in cities including Los Angeles, New York and Sydney.

Earlier this summer, Rolling Loud made its European debut in Portugal. Headlined by J Cole, A$AP Rocky and Future, the Live Nation-backed event was held on Praia Da Rocha Beach, Portimão, in the Algarve. The Portuguese spin-off was originally set for the summer of 2020 before being called off due to the pandemic.

In addition, Rolling Loud is expanding to Canada for the first time with headliners Dave, Future and Wizkid at Ontario Place, Toronto from 9-11 September. Its New York edition, meanwhile, is lined up for Queens Citi Field from 23–25 September, headed by Nicki Minaj, A$AP Rocky and Future.

Alongside its sister events, the brand also joined forces with the Netherlands’ Woo Hah! hip-hop festival to launch Woo Hah! x Rolling Loud at Beekse Bergen in Hilvarenbeek. Held from 1–3 July, acts included J Cole, Future, Dave and Roddy Ricch.

Most recently, the franchise announced that it would plant its flag in Thailand next year, though no further details have been announced.

The flagship event in Miami took place in July with acts including Kendrick Lamar, Future and Playboy Carti.

