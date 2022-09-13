Rock in Rio generates 2bn reals in economic impact

For the first time since 2019, the 100,000-cap festival returned to Rio's Cidade do Rock (City of Rock) from 2-4 and 8-11 September

Organisers of Brazil’s Rock in Rio say the 2022 festival generated 2 billion reals (€387.4 million) in economic impact for its host city after welcoming 700,000 fans across seven days.

The 100,000-cap event was held at the Cidade do Rock (City of Rock) from 2-4 and 8-11 September, headlined by Iron Maiden, Post Malone, Justin Bieber, Guns N’ Roses, Green Day, Coldplay and Dua Lipa.

The festival attracted 420,000 people from outside Rio, plus 10,000 international visitors from 31 countries, and created 28,000 direct jobs. In the first week, hotel occupancy hit 81.84% in Rio de Janeiro, with the average number of occupied rooms in the second week peaking at 94.51% for 8-11 September.

“After three years, we could feel again the emotion of seeing the City of Rock full of fans who invade the lawns with contagious joy and with the sole purpose of being happy,” says Rock in Rio founder and president Roberto Medina.

For the first time, the event operated a shuttle service for ticket-holders, the Rock Express, which transported more than 336,000 people over the seven days of the festival, in round trips from Jardim Oceânico station and Alvorada terminal.

Due to the pandemic, it was the first Brazilian edition of Rock in Rio since 2019. With the brand’s Lisbon edition taking place in Portugal in June, this year marks the first time the Brazil and Portugal editions have been held in the same year.

“Rock in Rio 2022 was, without a doubt, a mark of a new beginning”

Organisers recently revealed they are considering launching further international editions in the United States, Chile and Dubai. Alongside Rock in Rio Lisboa, festivals have also previously been launched under the banner in Madrid, Spain and Las Vegas, US

“It is a moment of collective celebration after times of so much uncertainty and hopelessness,” adds Medina. “Rock in Rio 2022 was, without a doubt, a mark of a new beginning.”

Attention will now turn to Medina’s new 105,000-cap event The Town, which is scheduled to debut at the Interlagos race track in São Paulo, Brazil on 2-3, 7 and 9-10 September 2023.

The promoter met with São Paulo Mayor Ricardo Nunes last week for a symbolic “passage of the baton” at The Town Dome at Rock in Rio’s City of Rock.

“When I see people excited, I see that this is the real Brazil,” says Medina. “And music plays an extraordinary role in this – music unites. This is by far the biggest music project, together with Rock in Rio, and I am proud to see this dream come true once again.”

