Placebo postpone North American tour

The British rock band have cited "visa and logistical issues" after pulling their US and Canada tour 48 hours before it was due to begin

Placebo have postponed their entire North American tour just two days before it was due to begin, citing “visa and logistical issues”.

The British rock band were due to launch the tour in Canada at the 990-cap Vancouver’s Commodore Ballroom on Sunday (4 September) before switching to the US.

The 10-date run – the group’s first US tour in eight years – was scheduled to conclude with a two-night stand at Brooklyn Steel (cap. 1,800) in New York from 18-19 September.

“We are devastated to announce the postponement of our North American tour… This is due to unprecedented visa and logistical issues beyond our control,” says a statement published on the band’s social media channels.

“We are doing everything we can to reschedule the tour as soon as possible”

“We are so disappointed and frustrated and so very sorry to let our US fans down after waiting so patiently for us to come and play for you. We are doing everything we can to reschedule the tour as soon as possible and we will announce the rescheduled dates soon. Please hang onto your tickets which will remain valid for the rescheduled dates. Refunds will be available at point of purchase.”

The Brian Molko-fronted band are due to return to action in Europe next month, kicking off at Frankfurt’s Festhalle on 1 October.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.