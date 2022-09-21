Oz stadium could up concerts limit to meet demand

Queensland government is mulling plans to double the number of music shows permitted annually at Brisbane's Suncorp Stadium from 2023-24

The number of concerts permitted at Australia’s Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane could be set to double over the next two years to meet increased post-pandemic demand, under plans being considered by Queensland government.

The 52,500-cap stadium is currently allowed to host a maximum of six gigs per year and already has shows lined up for 2023 by Elton John (21 January), Red Hot Chili Peppers (29 January) and three dates with Ed Sheeran (17-19 February).

But with a growing number of high-profile artists looking to tour the country post-Covid, the government is surveying residents and businesses for their views on temporarily raising the venue’s live music quota.

“Suncorp Stadium is well equipped to host major concerts and has been doing so since 2006,” notes the survey, which is being conducted by sport and recreation within the department of tourism, innovation and sport.

“Following the easing of Covid-19 restrictions on international travel, there are increasing numbers of major international artists seeking stadium-sized concert venues in Australia,” it continues. “This survey is to understand whether Queenslanders, and in particular local residents and businesses, support a temporary increase in the maximum number of concerts permitted at Suncorp Stadium from up to six concerts per year (current maximum) to up to 12 concerts per year in 2023 and 2024 only.

“The results of this survey will be used to inform future decisions about the maximum number of concerts that can be held at Suncorp Stadium.”

The venue has previously hosted the likes of Robbie Williams, Coldplay, U2, The Police, Bon Jovi, Eminem, Foo Fighters, Taylor Swift and Paul McCartney, and is due to hold its first post-pandemic concert with the visit of Guns N’ Roses on 22 November.

According to The Music Network, the current annual cap of six was imposed in 2014 under the Major Sports Facilities Regulation due to concerns over traffic management, noise, pitch condition and operational hours.

TMN also reports that the City of Gold Coast is also investigating a new 8,000-12,000-seat stadium to stage mid-ranged shows, and the Victorian Government embarking on a programme of turning old regional buildings for music and arts purposes.

In Melbourne meanwhile, the City of Port Phillip has given the go-ahead for a feasibility study on a new music venue being built next to the Palais Theatre in St. Kilda.

