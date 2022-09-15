LN’s Ones To Watch programme expands to Singapore

Live Nation's global artist discovery platform, which launched in the US in 2017, is dedicated to introducing new artists and their music

Live Nation’s global artist discovery platform Ones To Watch is launching in Singapore following its success across Australia, New Zealand, Mainland China and Hong Kong.

First launched in the US in 2017, Ones To Watch is dedicated to introducing new artists and their music to fans via exclusive interviews, playlists, live performances, and other creative music content.

The platform has previously helped kickstart the careers of global acts such as Halsey, Dua Lipa, Lany and Yungblud.

“The launch of Ones To Watch Singapore will play a vital role in launching world-class Singaporean talent onto an international stage,” says KwangHwa Ngiam, MD of Live Nation Singapore. “The programme provides these emerging artists the opportunity to connect with music fans and leverage Live Nation’s global network to develop their professional careers within the music industry.”

Ones To Watch Singapore will kick off with a live showcase event on 26 September at SCAPE, featuring performances from emerging Southeast Asian talent Soph T (Singapore), J.M3 (Singapore) and Muzza (Malaysia), as part of the All That Matters conference and festival.

The scheme will also continue to work with up-and-coming talents to encourage career growth and fan connection.

