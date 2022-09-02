Ole Hertel upped to MD of AEG Operations

The former GM of Berlin's Mercedes-Benz Arena will now assume overall operational responsibility, alongside the VP and COO of AEG

Ole Hertel has been promoted to vice president and managing director of AEG Operations, operator of the Mercedes-Benz Arena (cap. 17,000) in Berlin, Germany.

Per the role, the former general manager will also formally assume overall operational responsibility alongside Uwe Frommhold, VP and COO of AEG, who was previously registered solely as MD of Berlin’s largest arena.

Commenting on Hertel’s appointment, Frommhold says: “Ole Hertel is one of the most proven and competent managers in the German event industry. He helped open the Mercedes Benz Arena and played a decisive role in its continued success. Therefore, I am personally very pleased to be able to hand over responsibility to him now.”

Hertel adds: “Both the recent past and the immediate future represent probably the greatest challenges that not only the Mercedes-Benz Arena, but the entire industry has had to and will have to face. I would like to express my gratitude for the trust placed in me by AEG, but above all, I value it as recognition of all the employees of the Mercedes Benz Arena.”

Hertel has been working for AEG in Berlin since 2008 and was initially responsible for the events division of the Mercedes-Benz Arena before taking over the position of general manager in 2020.

Before joining AEG, he headed event management at the Olympic Stadium in Berlin from 2004 to 2008.

