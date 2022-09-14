New GM for Norwegian promoters’ association

Siri Haugan Holden has been named the new general manager of Norway’s promoters’ association, Norske Konsertarrangøre (NKA).

She joins the organisation from Balansekunst, an association of over 100 Norwegian art and cultural organisation working for an equal and diverse cultural life, where she was GM.

Haugan Holden will take up office on 1 January 2023, replacing Tone Østerdal who has held the top job since 2018.

“I am very happy for the trust and the opportunity to be involved in further developing Norske Kulturarrangøre’s industry-wide work together with the talented group of staff and board,” says Haugan Holden.

NKA has set a membership record this year, and today represents around 480 cultural organisers from all over Norway

“The long-term effects of the corona pandemic, in combination with large price increases and a troubled world situation, make this a demanding time for cultural organisers.

“In the face of changing framework conditions, it becomes important to hold on to the uniqueness and societal role of art and culture, and I look forward to being an active player for the members in the time to come. Tone Østerdal has made a formidable effort for both NKA and the cultural field during her term of office, so it is with awe that I take on the task.”

NKA chairman Trude Storheim adds: “We are very happy to have hired Siri Haugan Holden, and we look forward to working together for an expanded and stronger NKA in the future. Haugen Holden is highly skilled and her experience and background are perfect for further developing the organisation towards our vision of a sustainable organising field.”

