Music Mudder raises over £55k for Nordoff Robbins

Organised by Wasserman Music in partnership with the music therapy charity, the endurance event attracted more than 300 participants

The 2022 edition of music-inspired charity endurance event Music Mudder raised more than £55,000 for Nordoff Robbins.

Organised by Wasserman Music in partnership with the music therapy charity, the event saw teams from across the music industry tackle obstacles at the Camelot Events ‘Nuts Challenge’ course in Dorking, Surrey on 2 September, including the Commando Assault, Tunnel Rats, A Bridge Too Far and Kamikaze.

Jelle Schotanus, competing on the UROK Management team, completed the 7km course in the fastest time, taking just 52 minutes 18 seconds, while record label Atlantic Records took home the prize for the fastest team, with an average time of one hour, six minutes and seven seconds.

The event attracted more than 300 participants with teams from companies including CAA, ASM Global, UTA, WME, Dice, Live Nation and The O2 (participants listed below).

“It was brilliant to see so many teams from across the music industry come together”

“It was brilliant to see so many teams from across the music industry come together to take on this year’s Music Mudder challenge,” says Wasserman Music agent Lucy Putman. “The atmosphere throughout the day was electric, and we’re so pleased to have raised over £55,000 for Nordoff Robbins. We’re already looking forward to bringing Music Mudder back in 2023, so sign up now to ensure you don’t miss out on this unique opportunity for some friendly competition with your industry peers – all in the name of music therapy.”

Upon finishing the course, teams celebrated backed by a DJ set and tried their luck in a prize draw to raise further funds for Nordoff Robbiins, with post-race sustenance provided by food and drink vendors on site.

“Music Mudder 2022 was amazing and great fun, with over 300 people taking on the course to help raise vital funds for Nordoff Robbins,” adds Nordoff Robbins head of partnerships Sandy Trappitt. “The money raised will go towards providing music therapy across the UK, helping people to connect and communicate through the power of music. We’d like to send a huge thank you to all the teams who took part, all those who donated, and to Wasserman Music for partnering with us on this muddy event.”

Nordoff Robbins’ music therapists work with over 315 schools, hospitals, hospices and care homes, as well as providing sessions from its centres across the UK.

Registrations are now open for next year’s Music Mudder, taking place on 22 September 2023 here.

