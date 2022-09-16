Live Nation launches Club Pass at 50+ US venues

The pass gives a fan access to all general admission shows between October and December at a venue of their choice

Live Nation has launched a new pass that gives fans access to all general admission shows at one of 50+ venues in the US.

With the purchase of a Club Pass, fans will have access to such concerts from 1 October to 31 December 2022 at a venue of their choice.

The pass starts at US$59 and is valid at venues including Irving Plaza in New York City, The Fillmore in San Francisco and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles.

The pass is valid at venues including Irving Plaza in New York City and the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles

The live entertainment giant is also offering a Multi-Club Pass for $299, which will allow fans to choose from more than 1,600 shows at all participating Live Nation clubs.

Upcoming shows for the autumn may include artists such as Ali Gatie, Amon Amarth, Bad Omens, Better Than Ezra, Blue October, Dayglow, Giant Rooks, Giveon, I Prevail, Jacob Banks, Jessie Reyez, Jinjer, Måneskin, Marcus King, Mother Mother, Noah Cyrus, Pusha T, Russell Dickerson, Toadies, Trivium, Yung Gravy and many more.

Club Pass will be on sale from 19 September to 30 September at clubpass.livenation.com and each venue will have a limited number available.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.