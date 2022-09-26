Live Nation CEE hires promoter Máté Horváth

Horváth will be charged with growing the music business in the Hungarian market and other Eastern European countries

Live Nation CEE (Central and Eastern Europe) has hired Budapest-based promoter Máté Horváth.

Horváth will work alongside László Borsos, head promoter at Live Nation CEE, to grow the music business in the Hungarian market and other Eastern European countries.

“With his 15 years of experience as a promoter in Hungary, we believe his addition to our Budapest office is a great opportunity to extend Live Nation’s reach in club and hall shows, as well as talent booking, and to bring more exciting bands to the Eastern European fans,” says Borsos.

Horváth started his career in the live music industry as a DIY promoter under the brand New Beat. He eventually became the in-house promoter of iconic underground club Dürer Kert, as well as Budapest Park, the largest open-air music venue in Central Europe. In addition, Horváth booked several festivals in Hungary.

He has promoted big-ticket acts including Rise Against, Sum 41, Billy Idol, Iggy Pop, Alt-J, 5 Seconds of Summer, Deftones and My Chemical Romance, as well as burgeoning talents like Son Lux, Seafret, Whispering Sons, Little Big and Tommy Cash.

