Live Nation acquires majority stake in Goodlive

The acquisition of the Berlin-headquartered firm was made from former shareholders Paragon Partners and Goodlive’s founders

Live Nation GSA (Germany Switzerland Austria) has acquired a majority stake in Berlin-headquartered festival, booking and services agency Goodlive.

The stake, which IQ believes to be 51%, was acquired from former shareholders Paragon Partners and Goodlive’s founders.

In the wake of the deal, Goodlive will continue to focus on its brands, which include Melt, Splash!, Full Force, Heroes Festival and Superbloom Festival, while working with the Live Nation teams to develop new festival and live experiences.

“We are happy that Goodlive GmbH and its management team Marko Hegner and Mirko Roßner have decided to become part of the Live Nation family,” says Live Nation GSA MD Andre Lieberberg. “The strength of the Goodlive GmbH organisation and its staff, as well as the undisputed relevance of its projects, perfectly complement Live Nation GSA’s portfolio. I look forward to the upcoming collaboration with Goodlive and am very confident that we will realise new and exciting projects together.”

“We have already worked together successfully in the past at festivals such as Lollapalooza Berlin and are delighted to now be able to expand this cooperation on all levels”

The inaugural edition of Superbloom, spearheaded by festival MD Fruzsina Szép, launched in Munich’s Olympic Park earlier this month after two postponements due to Covid-related restrictions.

“We are so pleased to have Live Nation as our future partner,” adds Goodlive MD Mirko Roßner. “Through their international network they are an ideal fit for Goodlive. We have already worked together successfully in the past at festivals such as Lollapalooza Berlin and are delighted to now be able to expand this cooperation on all levels. It is with great anticipation that we are looking forward to the future and our joint projects.”

Goodlive announced the expansion of its partnership with ticketing and discovery platform Dice last week.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.