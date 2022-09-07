Justin Bieber postpones remaining Justice tour dates

Citing his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the Canadian singer says he needs to take a break from performing to prioritise his health

Justin Bieber has postponed the remaining dates of his ‘Justice’ world tour due to ongoing health issues.

The singer recently returned to touring after overcoming his battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which for weeks left the entire right side of his face paralysed and forced him to postpone a number of North America tour dates.

Yesterday (6 September), Bieber issued a statement through TMZ which has been confirmed by Variety, stating that he needed to take a break from performing “to make my health the priority right now”.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, where my face was partly paralysed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour,” he wrote.

“After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock In Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.

“I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better”

“After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realised I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better. I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world. Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately.”

The tour has an additional 70 concerts scheduled from now until March 2023, with legs in South America, Asia, Australia, New Zealand and Europe.

Speaking to IQ earlier this summer, AEG Presents promoter Simon Jones said ticket sales for the 130-date world tour had surpassed 1.5 million outside North America.

The Justice run is Bieber’s first global outing since 2016/2017’s Purpose world tour, which grossed $257 million, attracting 2,805,481 fans across 141 shows, according to Pollstar.

