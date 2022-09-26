International Festival Forum 2022 sells out

A record 800 delegates from 45 countries are expected to attend the eighth edition, which kicks off tomorrow night in Camden

The International Festival Forum (IFF), the key autumn gathering of the international music festival business, has sold out.

A record 800 delegates from 45 countries are expected to attend the eighth edition, which kicks off tomorrow night (27 September) in Camden, London.

Since 2015, IFF has seen the industry’s principal buyers and sellers come together for 2.5 days of networking, showcases, and conference sessions.

This year’s instalment will see world-class booking agencies such as Wasserman Music, X-Ray Touring, UTA and Primary Talent showcase festival-ready talent.

The conference programme, meanwhile, will offer sessions including The Festival Season 2022, New Kids on the Block and Festivals & Agents: Happier than ever?, as well as a keynote conversation with Roskilde.

Speakers for these sessions include Sean Goulding (One Fiinix Live, UK), Natasha Gregory (Mother Artists, UK), Stephan Thanscheidt (FKP Scorpio, DE), Adele Slater (Wasserman Music, UK) and Rauha Kyyrö (Fullsteam, FI).

The eighth edition of IFF also sees the introduction of a new central hub, the Holiday Inn in Camden, which will be transformed into IFF Central for three days.

Exclusive to delegates, IFF Central will host all conference sessions, complimentary delegate lunches, a late-night bar that’s open until the early hours, and ample space for private meetings.

This year’s IFF is presented in association with TicketSwap, and with support from Ticketmaster, Tysers, Vatom, eps, Ooosh! Tours, Music Venue Trust, John Henry’s and the UK’s Department for International Trade.

