IFF 2022: First agency showcases revealed

With less than a month to go until kick-off, the International Festival Forum (IFF) – ILMC’s invitation-only event for festivals and bookers – has revealed the first partner agency showcases.

Wasserman Music, X-Ray Touring, UTA and Earth Agency are among the world-class booking agencies that will be showcasing festival-ready talent at this year’s IFF in Camden, London.

Following the 27 September opening parties, X-Ray will kick off IFF’s daytime showcase schedule at PowerHaus in Camden on 28 September.

Between 14:15–15:45, X-Ray repped acts Gigi Moss, Psymon Spine, The Native and Zheani will take to the stage in a bid to impress the 800-strong delegation.

The next day (29 September) at PowerHaus, Wasserman Music will be front and centre to present Dead Pony, Debbie, flowerovlove, and Piri & Tommy between 14:15–15:45, before passing the mic to Earth Agency acts Deijuvhs and Haviah Mighty between 15:45–16:30.

The Roskilde team is inviting all IFF delegates to raise a glass at a special birthday celebration in IFF’s host hotel

To cap off IFF 2022’s live programme, United Talent Agency later that day will present three emerging artists under its up-and-coming music brand, Hear This.

Between 23:00–02:00, FAT DOG, Panic Shack and ZAND will each take to the stage at Camden Assembly.

View the full artists’ lineup by clicking here, and listen to all the showcasing artists via the official IFF 2022 playlist by clicking here.

Alongside the agency showcases, IFF has also announced 50th-anniversary celebrations for Denmark’s marquee festival, Roskilde.

On 28 September, at 12:00, IFF will host a unique conversation with the Roskilde team that will cover everything from its 70s roots, to how it thrives today as an organisation linked to the latest trends and ideologies.

Later that day, between 21:00–23:00, the Roskilde team is inviting all IFF delegates to raise a glass at a special birthday celebration in the Glasshouse of IFF’s host hotel, the Holiday Inn in Camden (more details here).

As previously announced, the Holiday Inn will be IFF’s new central hub, exclusive to delegates. The hotel will host all conference sessions, complimentary delegate lunches, a late-night bar that’s open until the early hours, and ample space for private meetings.

For more information on the provisional schedule for IFF 2022, click here.

