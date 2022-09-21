Frank Turner to give keynote at Venues Day 2022

Music Venue Trust has also announced Ticketmaster as headline sponsor for the upcoming networking event

The UK’s Music Venue Trust (MVT) has announced that long-time supporter and patron Frank Turner will deliver the keynote address at Venues Day 2022.

MVT, which represents almost 1,000 UK grassroots music venues (GMVs), launched the annual networking event in 2014 with the aim to bring together professionals that engage with grassroots music venues.

The event is designed to help delegates maximise networking opportunities and explore new connections and relationships as they seek the best way forward in these challenging times for the sector.

This year’s gathering is slated for 18 October at Hackney Church in London, with Ticketmaster acting as the headline sponsor.

“With the ever-changing landscape of the UK, it’s more important than ever to show our support for grassroots venues”

In addition, BBC Radio 6 Music presenter Steve Lamacq has been confirmed to host the event’s now traditional morning panel, interviewing venue representatives from across the UK about their programmes and experiences.

Beverley Whitrick, COO at Music Venue Trust and Venues Day producer, says: “Ticketmaster’s support has been key in MVT’s ability to deliver Venues Day over the last few years. We are grateful to them for committing to continue this partnership and enabling us to design the national networking event the sector needs to face the challenges of 2022 and beyond.”

Andrew Parsons, MD of Ticketmaster UK, adds: “With the ever-changing landscape of the UK, it’s more important than ever to show our support for grassroots venues by continuing our well-established partnership with Music Venue Trust and their pivotal annual Venues Day. Last year, we introduced an initiative with MVT that allows for a significant rebate on all booking fees which we look forward to continuing to get more revenue back in the hands of these beloved venues who need it the most.”

Tickets for Venues Day 2022 are now on sale and full event details can be found at https://www.musicvenuetrust.com/events/.

