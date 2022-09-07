Former ICM agent Paul Gongaware launches agency

Operating out of New York, The Gongaware Group boasts a roster of 30 dance acts including Sigala, Hannah Wants and Aluna

Paul Gongaware has launched a new agency alongside his wife, Layla, called the The Gongaware Group.

Previously, Paul worked as an agent in the dance division at ICM Partners, leaving around the time CAA acquired the company. Prior to that, he was an agent at WME for almost eight years.

Layla, meanwhile, has experience with owning and running her own company, having launched a fitness business in Los Angeles.

Paul told Pollstar that his departure from ICM was “arguably the best time ever” to launch The Gongaware Group, which already boasts a roster of 30 dance acts including Slushii, Sigala and Shane Codd.

“The bookings are there, the clients are there, the work ethic is there”

“It’s the biggest risk in our personal lives ever,” says Gongaware. “But I think we both believe in it so much that it’s a no-brainer for us regardless. The bookings are there, the clients are there, the work ethic is there. As long as we continue to give that to them and they believe in us, then this is going to be a really big thing.”

Gongaware says that almost all of their artists are currently out on tour, with an average of 20-25 shows taking place every weekend.

“For the time being, if we can do a thousand shows with 30 clients of the best opportunities, festivals, clubs, anything in between, then we’ll know we’ve been successful,” he adds.

The Gongaware Group’s roster also includes Aluna (formerly AlunaGeorge), Hannah Wants, Jerro, No Mana and DJ Soda.

