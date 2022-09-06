Firefly Festival teams with Web3 brand Autograph

As part of the deal, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, all wristband-holders will have the opportunity to redeem one of five NFTs

AEG Presents’ Firefly Music Festival has partnered with Autograph – the Web3 brand co-founded by NFL great Tom Brady – on its first ever NFT collection.

As part of the deal, brokered by AEG Global Partnerships, all wristband-holders will have the opportunity to redeem one of five NFTs, granting them a range of perks, including a dedicated entry lane and on-site experiences. Additionally, all festival-goers will have the opportunity to experience Autograph’s on-site activation.

“After very successful activations at Hangout and Electric Forest, we are thrilled to welcome Firefly Festival-goers into the Autograph community,” says Dillon Rosenblatt, CEO and co-founder of Autograph.

“In addition to providing many music fans with their first ever NFTs, we’re offering real-world benefits with each Firefly Lumina. We’re glad Autograph can play a role in deepening Firefly attendees’ festival experiences and provide fans with a digital souvenir to commemorate their weekend.”

“Offering fans new and exclusive ways to enjoy their favourite performances, while also giving them an Autograph NFT to take home, is a no-brainer”

The East Coast’s largest camping festival, the 50,000-cap Firefly Music Festival takes place from 22-25 September in Dover, Delaware with headliners Halsey, My Chemical Romance, Green Day and Dua Lipa.

“We are always looking for ways to give our Firefly attendees and avid music lovers the best experience while they are with us for four days at The Woodlands,” says Stephanie Mezzano, VP and festival director of Firefly Music Festival. “Offering fans new and exclusive ways to enjoy their favourite performances, while also giving them an Autograph NFT to take home, is a no-brainer.”

AEG announced a multi-year partnership with Autograph back in March, launching at that month’s BUKU Music + Art Project in New Orleans. Autograph will also work on similar activations for AEG Presents brands such as Electric Forest and Hangout Music Festival.

Earlier this year, AEG’s Coachella Valley Arts & Music Festival auctioned 10 lifetime passes to the event as part of a series of NFTs, which saw 10 Coachella lifetime passes sold for a combined $1.5 million (€1.3m).

