fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Small fire breaks out at Panic! At The Disco show

Footage shot by fans shows a blaze in the corner of the stage at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center in Minnesota on Wednesday night

By IQ on 16 Sep 2022

Panic! At The Disco were performing at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center when the fire broke out

Panic! At The Disco were performing at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center when the fire broke out


A fire broke out on stage during Panic! At The Disco’s concert in Minnesota, US, on Wednesday night (15 September).

Footage shot by fans and posted on social media showed a blaze in the corner of the stage at St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center while the band were performing.

It appears a member of the crew extinguished the flames as the band continued to play, with frontman Brendon Urie seemingly unaware of the incident.

The fire remained small and contained on the stage. No injuries were reported from inside the arena, which held about 7,500 fans, according to the Pioneer Press.

It is believed that the fire was a result of pyrotechnics used as part of Panic at the Disco’s show. At the time of writing, neither the band nor the venue has commented.

Panic! At The Disco are currently on the US leg of their Viva Las Vengeance 2022/23 global arena tour.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

feature|12 Sep 2022

Music of the Spheres – the tour report

news|13 Sep 2022

Lizzo can keep $5m Virgin Fest fee, judge rules

news|12 Sep 2022

Solid start for Portugal’s MEO Kalorama festival

news|14 Sep 2022

Stuart Galbraith, Oliver Hoppe join DEAG board

news|12 Sep 2022

UTA hires Scott Mantell as music agent

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter