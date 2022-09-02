fbpx

news

Feist leaves Arcade Fire tour, citing misconduct claims

Four people have accused Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler of behaving inappropriately, which the singer denies

By IQ on 02 Sep 2022

Canadian singer-songwriter Feist

Canadian singer-songwriter Feist


image © Flickr/Mick O

Canadian singer-songwriter Feist has pulled out of her support slot on Arcade Fire’s world tour, following allegations of sexual misconduct against the band’s frontman, Win Butler.

In an investigation published last week by music publication Pitchfork, four people accused Butler of behaving inappropriately. The allegations, which Butler denies, include forceful touching and unwanted, sexual text messages.

The claims emerged on Saturday (27 August) shortly before the first date of the band’s world tour kicked off in Dublin.

Feist, who played the first two dates of the ‘We’ outing, says she has now decided to “go home”.

“The best way to take care of my band and crew and my family is to distance myself from this tour”

“The best way to take care of my band and crew and my family is to distance myself from this tour [but] not this conversation,” she wrote in a lengthy statement posted to her social media accounts.

The three women, and one gender-fluid person, accused the singer of taking advantage of his fame and their fandom during incidents that occurred between 2015 and 2020, when Butler was aged between 34 and 39.

In two statements to Pitchfork, Butler denied all allegations, saying that sexual interactions he had with the four people were consensual, but apologised “to anyone who I have hurt with my behaviour”.

The band’s world tour is set to continue tonight (2 September) at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, UK. A replacement for Feist has not been announced.

Read Feist’s full statement below.

 

