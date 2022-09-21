Clean Bandit to headline NFT-ticketed uni tour

Event platform SeatlabNFT is set to showcase the capabilities of NFT ticketing via new UK Freshers' series Seatlab Sounds

Event ticketing platform SeatlabNFT plans to showcase the capabilities of NFT ticketing across a new seven-concert series at select universities across the UK.

Marking the start of the academic year, Seatlab Sounds will feature headline shows from Clean Bandit, Hardy Caprio, R3WIRE, LF System, Shane Codd and Karen Harding.

Tour dates include Cardiff District (28 September), Swansea University and Ministry of Sound, London (29 September), O2 Academy Leicester (30 September) and Essex University (1 October), with an additional stop at Teesside University to be confirmed.

Each Freshers’ event will demonstrate the platform’s features via unique NFT collectibles for attendees, with fans also able to enter a lottery to win free tickets through the SeatlabNFT app.

We’ve operated in live events for over a decade and have seen first-hand the problems that exist in the industry

The company’s CEO Ryan Kenny says that ticketing blockchain technology can change and enhance the event experience for fans.

“We’ve operated in live events for over a decade and have seen first-hand the problems that exist in the industry,” says SeatlabNFT CEO Ryan Kenny “We know there’s a huge amount of dissatisfaction from fans on all sides about how event ticketing currently works, and this is a great opportunity for us to show people that it’s possible to have an event ticketing platform that actually enhances the event experience, rather than being just another money maker.”

The Seatlab Sounds tour follows a collaboration with the UK’s Lost Village festival in August, which saw the platform launch an NFT membership card experience. The app was downloaded over 4,500 times across iOS and Android devices.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.