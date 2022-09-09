Cinemas to screen Coldplay Buenos Aires concert

The 28 October presentation will mark the first ever live worldwide cinema broadcast of a concert from Latin America

Coldplay have announced a special live broadcast of the Music Of The Spheres World Tour from Buenos Aires’ River Plate Stadium, which will be screened in thousands of cinemas across more than 70 countries.

The 28 October show in Argentina will mark the first ever live worldwide cinema broadcast of a concert from Latin America.

Directed by BAFTA-winning and Grammy-nominated director Paul Dugdale, the presentation sees the band team up once more with Trafalgar Releasing, which is also serving as executive producer alongside CJ 4DPlex.

“We are delighted to be partnering again with the Coldplay team on this major live broadcast, having established a successful partnership with the 2018 documentary release A Head Full Of Dreams,” says Trafalgar Releasing CEO Marc Allenby.

“We are also extending our partnership with CJ 4DPlex on this live event featuring one of the world’s biggest artists, giving fans the opportunity to experience the phenomenal Music Of The Spheres tour on the big screen across the globe in unison.”

Repeat screenings will also be available worldwide. The live event is supported by Coldplay’s official logistics partner DHL, which is partnering with the band to reduce carbon emissions from their world tour.

Ticket sales for the Music Of The Spheres World Tour recently passed 5.4 million after UK and European stadium dates went on sale for 2023.

Check out the latest issue of IQ for an in-depth look at the groundbreaking tour.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.