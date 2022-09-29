Billy Joel joins BST Hyde Park 2023 line-up

The US legend will play his only European show of the year at the London concert series on 7 July – his first UK date since 2019

Billy Joel is the latest headliner to be announced for next year’s American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

The 73-year-old, who is the sixth best-selling recording artist of all time with 160 million records sold, will take to the Great Oak Stage on 7 July for his only European show of 2023.

Tickets go on general sale on Thursday 6 October, with special guests to be announced soon. The show will be Joel’s first UK date in four years, since a Wembley Stadium (cap. 90,000) date in summer 2019.

The US great is the second act to be confirmed for next year’s BST line-up, following Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band, who will play two nights at the AEG-promoted London concert series on 6&8 July.

Earlier this month it was announced that Joel has added another show to his record-breaking Madison Square Garden residency in New York City. Promoted by MSG Entertainment in association with AEG Presents, the star’s 13 January show will mark his 87th monthly and 133rd lifetime show at the venue.

Billy Joel was named Madison Square Garden’s first-ever music franchise in December 2013

Joel was named MSG’s first-ever music franchise in December 2013. The record-breaking residency began in January 2014 with the singer vowing to perform one show every month at The Garden, “as long as the demand continues”.

Booked by Artist Group International, Joel was 2021’s 57th highest-grossing worldwide tour, generating $17,443,530 from 133,877 ticket sales according to Pollstar data.

Meanwhile, in celebration of 50 years of Billy Joel, the musician’s famous 1990 Live At Yankee Stadium concert will be beamed in cinemas for a special two-night global fan event. Presented by Trafalgar Releasing and Sony Music Entertainment’s premium content division, the re-edited film will be screened on Wednesday October 5 and Sunday October 9.

Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings, Sony Music’s catalogue division, will release Billy Joel Live at Yankee Stadium in digital, 2CD, 3LP and Blu-ray formats on 4 November.

