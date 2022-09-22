MSG raises banner to mark Harry Styles’ residency

Styles follows Billy Joel and Phish in having a banner raised to the rafters at the New York arena in celebration of his 15-show run

Harry Styles has become only the third music artist to have a banner raised to the rafters at New York’s Madison Square Garden in celebration of his 15 consecutive nights at the 20,000-cap arena.

The banner was unveiled and presented to Styles during the encore of the final show of his Love on Tour residency, which ran from 20 August to 21 September. Every fan in attendance received a feather boa to mark the occasion.

“Selling out 15 consecutive nights at Madison Square Garden is a massive accomplishment and reinforces Harry Styles as one of the most impactful artists of his generation,” says MSG Entertainment executive chairman and CEO Jim Dolan.

The Live Nation-promoted 15-night run saw MSG transformed into “Harry’s House”, with interactive photo activations placed around the venue; custom postcards distributed at each show; and exclusive specialty food and beverage options created specifically for the run. A merch pop-up was also set up at MSG throughout the run and was accessible to all fans, regardless of whether they had tickets.

Billy Joel and Phish are the only two other musical acts to have banners hanging from The Garden’s rafters. Last week it was announced that Joel has added another show to his record-breaking MSG residency, with the star’s 13 January show marking Joel’s 87th monthly and 133rd lifetime show at the venue.

“It is a testament to Harry and his fans that a banner celebrating this remarkable achievement will hang from the rafters alongside some of the most legendary artists and athletes in history,” adds Dolan.

Styles and Live Nation will be donating more than $1 million in proceeds from the tour to Everytown for Gun Safety Support Fund – the education, research and litigation arm of Everytown for Gun Safety, the largest gun violence prevention organisation in the US.

The 28-year-old was 2021’s top worldwide ticket seller according to Pollstar‘s year-end rankings, selling 669,051 tickets for his Love on Tour arena dates, generating $86,723,984 (€80,530,991). The tour heads to Latin America later this year following the conclusion of Styles’ US dates, and continues in 2023 with stadium dates in Australasia and Europe.

