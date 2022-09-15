Australia’s Moshtix partners with Merivale

The Sydney-based company will become the exclusive ticketing partner across all venues owned by the entertainment and hospitality group

Ticketing firm Moshtix has announced a long-term partnership with Australian entertainment and hospitality group Merivale.

The Sydney-based company, which was acquired by Ticketmaster in 2019, will become the exclusive ticketing partner across all venues owned by Merivale, which will have access to Moshtix’s suite of ticketing, reporting and marketing integrations.

“To deliver on our vision to provide the best live entertainment experience possible in Australia, we need a ticketing partner, rather than just a platform,” says Merivale chief commercial officer Antony Jones. “Moshtix demonstrated it has the technology, the team, and the industry network to help us continue to drive the Merivale night-time events’ economy forward.

“Their ‘boots on the ground’ experience and suite of support tools will unlock new opportunities for us and provide the Merivale team with invaluable insights to help us make informed decisions for the benefit of our patrons.”

“It’s a thrill and privilege to be working with such an iconic brand and the exceptionally talented Merivale team”

Merivale’s club nights, including Lost Sundays, Ivy Thursdays, WAO, Poof Doof, Boogie and Marco Polo, will gain access to Moshtix’s automated customer journey, specialist assistance across programmatic and paid marketing campaigns and in-depth reporting data via Moshtix Insights.

“It’s a thrill and privilege to be working with such an iconic brand and the exceptionally talented Merivale team,” says Moshtix MD Harley Evans. “They set the gold standard in night-time entertainment and continue to push the boundaries to provide the best experience to everyone who visits their portfolio of premium venues.

“A key part of the relationship will be harnessing modern technologies to better connect Merivale with patrons seeking the live entertainment Merivale is so renowned for delivering.”

