fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

August New Music Playlist out now

The August edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ITB, Wasserman Music, UTA, Mother Artists and Solo

By IQ on 01 Sep 2022

August New Music Playlist

August New Music Playlist


The latest edition of the IQ New Music playlist, featuring a selection of tracks curated by international booking agencies, is now live.

The playlist complements IQ Magazine’s popular New Signings page, which keeps the live industry updated about which new, emerging and re-emerging artists are being signed by agents. Click here to read the latest issue of IQ now.

The August edition of the playlist features tracks hand-picked by agents at CAA, ITB, Wasserman Music, UTA, Mother Artists and Solo.

Listen to the latest selection using the Spotify playlist below, or click here to catch up on last month’s Loud and Proud playlist from IQ Magazine‘s Pride edition.

Separated by agency, the full track list for the August playlist is:

 

AgencyArtistSong
CAASophie MayWith The Band
CAANell MescalGraduating
CAAWarren ZeidersRide the Lighting
ITBCemetery SunBreak Me Down
ITBEat Your Heart OutSour
ITBTyler Bryant & The ShakedownAin’t None Watered Down
Wasserman MusicgrentperezEgo
Wasserman MusicFLOImmature
Wasserman MusicNieve EllaGirlfriend
Wasserman MusicThe ClauseForever Young
Wasserman MusicEwan McVicarHeather Park
UTAVibe ChemistryBaddest
UTAElanor MossSoundings
UTALåpsley32 Floors
UTALaa LeeBong Bing
UTAMusa KeysSelema (Po Po)
ATCBlondshellSepsis
ATCSurf CurseLost Honor
ATCCar Boot SaleOdoyewu
ATCZella DayRadio Silence
ATCStella DonnellyHow Was Your Day?
Mother ArtistsFirst Aid KitOut of My Head
Mother ArtistsFazerdazeCome Apart
Mother Artistsjuliepg.4 a picture of three hedges
Mother Artistscorookit's ok!
SoloThe K’sHometown
SoloThe KairosLazy Lethargic
SoloDagnyBrightsider
SoloSleep Well BeastOut of Date
SoloMegan McKennaSingle

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

|29 Aug 2022

Music business to descend on Reeperbahn 2022

news|30 Aug 2022

IQ 113 out now: Coldplay, Lucy Dickins and more

news|30 Aug 2022

UK businesses face closure over energy crisis

news|30 Aug 2022

Mad Cool Sunset scrapped over RATM cancellation

news|31 Aug 2022

Theo Quiblier moves to Swiss-French promoter Takk

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter