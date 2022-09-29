ASM Global re-appointed Suncorp Stadium manager

The company has managed the Brisbane stadium since its 2003 redevelopment and has now been granted a five-year extension

The Queensland government has re-appointed ASM Global as manager of Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium in Australia.

ASM Global Asia Pacific, which runs venues across Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific and Middle East, has managed Suncorp Stadium since its redevelopment in 2003 and has now been granted a five-year extension following a formal tender process.

ASM Global Asia Pacific chair and CEO Harvey Lister AM says the company is honoured to be re-appointed as venue manager, which he said reflected the Queensland’s Government’s continuing faith and trust in the firm’s ability to manage the stadium to a world class standard.

Suncorp Stadium GM Alan Graham paid tribute to the work of the stadium management team.

“ASM Global has assisted us in continuing to take advantage of the latest innovations and cutting-edge technology”

“It is also fortunate that we are part of a world-wide network in ASM Global which has assisted us in continuing to take advantage of the latest innovations and cutting-edge technology ensuring the Suncorp Stadium team remains amongst the most elite in the world,” adds Graham.

It was recently revealed that the number of concerts permitted at the stadium could be set to double over the next two years to meet increased post-pandemic demand.

The 52,500-cap stadium is currently allowed to host a maximum of six gigs per year and already has shows lined up for 2023 by Elton John (21 January), Red Hot Chili Peppers (29 January) and three dates with Ed Sheeran (17-19 February).

But with a growing number of high-profile artists looking to tour the country post-Covid, the government is surveying residents and businesses for their views on temporarily raising the venue’s live music quota.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.