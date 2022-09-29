fbpx

PROFILE

MY SUBSCRIPTION

LOGOUT

x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

ASM Global re-appointed Suncorp Stadium manager

The company has managed the Brisbane stadium since its 2003 redevelopment and has now been granted a five-year extension

By James Hanley on 29 Sep 2022

Suncorp Stadium


The Queensland government has re-appointed ASM Global as manager of Brisbane’s Suncorp Stadium in Australia.

ASM Global Asia Pacific, which runs venues across Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific and Middle East, has managed Suncorp Stadium since its redevelopment in 2003 and has now been granted a five-year extension following a formal tender process.

ASM Global Asia Pacific chair and CEO Harvey Lister AM says the company is honoured to be re-appointed as venue manager, which he said reflected the Queensland’s Government’s continuing faith and trust in the firm’s ability to manage the stadium to a world class standard.

Suncorp Stadium GM Alan Graham paid tribute to the work of the stadium management team.

“ASM Global has assisted us in continuing to take advantage of the latest innovations and cutting-edge technology”

“It is also fortunate that we are part of a world-wide network in ASM Global which has assisted us in continuing to take advantage of the latest innovations and cutting-edge technology ensuring the Suncorp Stadium team remains amongst the most elite in the world,” adds Graham.

It was recently revealed that the number of concerts permitted at the stadium could be set to double over the next two years to meet increased post-pandemic demand.

The 52,500-cap stadium is currently allowed to host a maximum of six gigs per year and already has shows lined up for 2023 by Elton John (21 January), Red Hot Chili Peppers (29 January) and three dates with Ed Sheeran (17-19 February).

But with a growing number of high-profile artists looking to tour the country post-Covid, the government is surveying residents and businesses for their views on temporarily raising the venue’s live music quota.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • VenuesLive's Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia
    ASM Global invests in ANZ Stadium operator VenuesLive

    The erstwhile AEG Ogden is bulking up its presence down under with the acquisition of a 25% stake in leading stadium manager VenuesLive

  • Rob Bension, ASM Global
    ASM Global to host mammoth global job fair

    Set for 15-17 February, ASM Global Presents: The Next Great Opportunity is billed as the largest job fair in live entertainment history

  • ASM Global taps Jason Oberlander

    ASM Global has named Jason Oberlander as chief commercial officer as it looks to dramatically expand its partnerships. Formerly SVP, national sales at Learfield IMG College, Oberlander will take responsibility for overseeing ASM’s plans to grow its position in naming rights and marketing partnerships for its venues. “We have the…

Comments are closed.

Popular articles

news|26 Sep 2022

Festival heads talk costs: “There is trouble ahead”

news|27 Sep 2022

Australian fest cancelled after Festicket collapse

news|26 Sep 2022

Roger Waters’ Poland gigs off amid Ukraine row

news|27 Sep 2022

AEG Presents France teams up with Salomon Hazot

news|26 Sep 2022

Live Nation CEE hires promoter Máté Horváth

IQ Mag Logo
The essential live music business newsletter