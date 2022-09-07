ASM Global names Dan Hoffend EVP, convention centres

The venue management giant currently oversees 98 international convention centres which host more than 160 million guests annually

ASM Global has appointed Dan Hoffend as executive vice-president of convention centres, as part of a plan to “dramatically expand” conventions and events initiatives.

The venue management giant currently oversees 98 international convention centres which host more than 160 million guests annually.

ASM president and CEO Ron Bension says: “This is a key area of growth for us not only in the US but in Asia, Europe and Australia.

“Dan’s extensive experience will provide far and away the most diverse and enriching opportunities the industry has ever seen ranging from new building opportunities to working with destination marketing organisations to refining even further ASM’s proprietary asset-based management system that maximizes the return from public venues.”

Hoffend is a former executive at Freeman, an award-winning leader in producing events for trade shows and corporations. At Freeman, Hoffend oversaw one of the industry’s largest network of experts in the space. Their success was realised by creating dynamic experiences that drove measurable results.

In 2021, Hoffend also co-authored the international best-selling book Who Gets It?! which outlines how to find, motivate and retain top talent.

In his new role, he will lead ASM Global’s new innovative convention growth plan, serve as an industry spokesperson on behalf of ASM Global and design and implement long-term business strategies that enhance existing account relationships.

In addition, Hoffend will create opportunity for new account development and design new revenue streams to drive growth.

Hoffend will work closely with longtime ASM executive Bob McClintock who is shifting roles at ASM Global to focus on the significant planned operational enhancements in the division.

“I look forward to working with Bob and ASM Global’s unparalleled convention centre leadership team in leveraging ASM Global’s industry-leading innovations to drive content and deliver exceptional experiences for organisers, attendees, corporations and municipal partners throughout North America and worldwide,” says Hoffend.

“I’m also eager to help continue ASM Global’s efforts to strengthen our communities in which we do business via our sustainability efforts and other ASM Global Acts philanthropic programs.

“ASM Global’s growth potential is unlimited. We’re the world’s largest and best event platform on earth, which enables us to deliver unparalleled participant engagement moments for clients in environments that no one else can deliver.”

