Arctic Monkeys announce UK & Ireland stadium tour

The indie band will hit the road for a string of stadium dates in May and June 2023 in support of forthcoming seventh album The Car

By James Hanley on 23 Sep 2022


image © Zackery Michael

Arctic Monkeys have announced the biggest UK and Ireland tour of their career to date.

The band, who headlined multiple festivals this summer around the globe, will hit the road for a string of stadium dates in May and June 2023 – their first tour of their homeland since 2018.

Booked by 13 Artists, the run includes two homecoming concerts at Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park and two nights at London’s 60,000-cap Emirates Stadium, and is being held in support of the group’s forthcoming seventh studio album The Car, out on 21 October. The band will be joined at the shows by special guests The Hives and The Mysterines.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 30 September. The full list of dates is as follows:

May
29 Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol
31 Building Society Arena, Coventry

June
2 Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester
5 Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough
7 Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich
9 Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
10 Hillsborough Park, Sheffield
12 Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea
14 The Ageas Bowl, Southampton
16 Emirates Stadium, London
17 Emirates Stadium, London
20 Marlay Park, Dublin
25 Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

 

