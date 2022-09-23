Arctic Monkeys announce UK & Ireland stadium tour

The indie band will hit the road for a string of stadium dates in May and June 2023 in support of forthcoming seventh album The Car

Arctic Monkeys have announced the biggest UK and Ireland tour of their career to date.

The band, who headlined multiple festivals this summer around the globe, will hit the road for a string of stadium dates in May and June 2023 – their first tour of their homeland since 2018.

Booked by 13 Artists, the run includes two homecoming concerts at Sheffield’s Hillsborough Park and two nights at London’s 60,000-cap Emirates Stadium, and is being held in support of the group’s forthcoming seventh studio album The Car, out on 21 October. The band will be joined at the shows by special guests The Hives and The Mysterines.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 30 September. The full list of dates is as follows:

May

29 Ashton Gate Stadium, Bristol

31 Building Society Arena, Coventry

June

2 Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester

5 Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough

7 Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich

9 Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

10 Hillsborough Park, Sheffield

12 Swansea.com Stadium, Swansea

14 The Ageas Bowl, Southampton

16 Emirates Stadium, London

17 Emirates Stadium, London

20 Marlay Park, Dublin

25 Bellahouston Park, Glasgow

