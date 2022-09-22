AEG to operate new 3,500-cap venue in Raleigh, US

Construction of the state-of-the-art venue will begin next spring, with the opening planned for autumn 2024

AEG Presents has revealed plans for a 3,500-cap concert venue in Raleigh, North Carolina, US.

The company has entered into a long-term lease agreement to operate the building, which forms part of developer Kane Realty Corporation’s new Downtown South entertainment district.

Construction of the state-of-the-art venue will begin next spring, with the opening planned for autumn 2024.

“We are incredibly excited to be bringing a new venue to Raleigh, and Downtown South feels like a natural fit,” says Shawn Trell, EVP, COO, and general counsel, AEG Presents.

“Music venues are by nature cultural hubs; they bring a sense of community and help define the energy of a neighbourhood. We’ve experienced this most recently with our new venues in Atlanta and Boston, and in Kane Realty we have a partner who shares our vision for opening a state-of-the-art live music experience in this thriving market.”

“We are great admirers of AEG Presents’ ability to reach top-notch talent and create terrific event experiences at their venues”

Alongside the 3,500-cap main ballroom, the facility will also include an intimate rooftop lounge and special event space.

“We are thrilled to partner with AEG Presents on a unique music venue at Downtown South. The company is a leader in live entertainment and their decision to create their next venue at Downtown South speaks volumes about the district,” adds John Kane, CEO of Kane Realty Corporation.

“We are great admirers of AEG Presents’ ability to reach top-notch talent and create terrific event experiences at their venues such as Mission Ballroom in Denver and The Eastern in Atlanta. As Raleigh grows, it will be important for us as a City to keep pace with the demands for entertainment options – we believe that the size and flexibility of this new venue will fill a critical gap.”

