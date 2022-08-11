WME forms strategic partnership with Meek Mill

The relationship, which is part of the US rapper’s new Culture Currency initiative, will focus on the next wave of cultural leaders

Leading talent agency WME have formed a strategic partnership with rapper, entrepreneur and activist Meek Mill, focusing on the next wave of cultural leaders.

The relationship is part of Meek’s new Culture Currency initiative, which is designed to expand Meek’s business while identifying and supporting his talent network and opening up more opportunities for them within the entertainment, brand and business space.

WME will represent Meek in all areas while working together to identify talent to potentially represent or partner with, and in turn who can benefit from the resources and global reach of the agency.

“This partnership will provide an important pipeline for WME to support future cultural influencers”

“Meek Mill is one of the most influential voices shaping our culture today, whether it be in art, business, or social justice, and his network is equally impactful,” says WME president Ari Greenburg. “This partnership will provide an important pipeline for WME to support future cultural influencers and to provide Meek with another platform to continue building his business.”

“The partnership between WME and Culture Currency is a strategic hybrid structure that will bring resources and opportunities to entertainers,” adds Mill. “I have grown and learned the business in an unorthodox way that is effective through relationships built on talent and creativity.

“As an entertainer, I see us as part of the first generation that truly has influence and connections spread throughout social justice, music, sports, the movie industry, politics, business and the tech world. Taking advantage of this opportunity will allow us to give others the same chance to catch their dreams.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.