WME elevates Lucy Dickins to new global head role

WME has elevated Lucy Dickins to the position of global head of contemporary music and touring.

Dickins, whose clients include Adele and Mumford & Sons, was previously the company’s co-head of music and recently relocated to WME’s Beverly Hills office from London, having joined the agency in 2019 from ITB.

In her expanded role, she will oversee all aspects of WME’s contemporary music and touring business across Beverly Hills, New York, Nashville, London and Sydney.

“Lucy is a dynamic leader who brings strategic vision, energy and passion to every artist and colleague she encounters,” says Lloyd Braun, chairman of WME and president of Endeavor Client Group. “Lucy is the ideal leader to guide WME’s contemporary music business as we continue to expand our offerings and opportunities for our clients.”

“There is no place like WME, and I’m excited for what we will achieve together on behalf of our clients”

During Dickins’ time at WME, the agency has made several new key agent and executive hires, and has booked over 30,000 dates alone in 2022.

“I am grateful to the leadership at WME for supporting me in this role, and for my partners and team members I have the privilege of working with every day in the music division,” says Dickins. “There is no place like WME, and I’m excited for what we will achieve together on behalf of our clients.”

Kirk Sommer will continue in his role of global co-head of contemporary music and touring, while Becky Gardenhire, Joey Lee, and Jay Williams will continue in their roles as co-heads of WME’s Nashville office, managing the agency’s country music touring business.

Recent WME signings have included Stormzy, Saucy Santana, Meek Mill, Ozuna and Nataneal Cano, while the company also hired Dvora Englefield as head of music artist strategy.

“We’re on course to where we were in 2019, which is pretty outstanding given what we’ve all just come through”

Dickins is profiled in the new issue of IQ, out next week, which reflects on her 25 years in the business so far and looks ahead to her future at WME.

“We’re having an incredible year,” she reports. “We’re on course to where we were in 2019, which is pretty outstanding given what we’ve all just come through.

“It would be remiss to say that I don’t think there’s going to be some hurdles next year. The cost of living and the sheer number of acts going out in the market is going to affect things. There’s going to be some bumps in the road, 100%. But I’m a massive believer that you just attack those when they come along.

“The bottom line is that people still want to go out and see live music, which is very refreshing. As long as the appetite is there with the fans, things will be good.”

