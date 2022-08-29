Wiz Khalifa show cut short after rumours of gunfire

The incident at Ruoff Music Center in Indianapolis is the third of its kind to happen at a music event in the US this summer

Rumours of gunfire cut short a Wiz Khalifa concert in Indianapolis on Friday night, causing fans to flee the venue by climbing over seats and fences.

According to a statement from the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, the incident took place at approximately 10:28 pm at the Ruoff Music Center in Noblesville when “a disturbance” was reported from the outdoor venue’s lawn seating area.

“Security staff responded quickly, and all the subjects nearby began exiting the area on foot. The emergency action plan was initiated and followed, and all gates including non-public exits were opened,” the statement said.

Three people were transported to local hospitals with minor injuries, though the cause of them remains unknown

“Police staff deployed multiple quick response teams and swept the area. No weapons were found.”

The incident at Ruoff Music Center is the third of its kind to happen at a music event in the US this summer, with the most recent taking place in Pennsylvania earlier this month.

Reported gunfire sent festivalgoers into a stampede at the state’s Musikfest on 13 August, prompting police to temporarily shut down the area.

